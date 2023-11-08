Rosie Tucker – Unending Bliss

Los Angeles based, Rosie Tucker, is back with their hot new track “Unending Bliss” out now via Sentimental Records.

Rosie Tucker is a born songwriter, an evocative vocalist, an accomplished rock instrumentalist, and a “funny gender-queer art weirdo” serving up truly fresh indie rock in Los Angeles. Wordy, laden with melody, Tucker’s songs blend the razor sharp lyricism of someone who’s read a lot of books with the massive hooks and playful guitar work of someone who’s too busy going on dates to read.

Rosie says: “Unending Bliss is about petty personal beef and, simultaneously, about my fury at the material conditions that encourage us to treat each other like crap in order to survive.

The lyrics are important: the skipping stone lays out the precarious momentum of rage alongside an underhanded warning to those of us living in glass houses.”

Rosie Tucker is embarking on a solo acoustic tour across the country

NOV 8 – BOSTON, MA – Rockwood Music Hall

NOV 9 – NY, NY – Berlin

NOV 10 – PHILLY – Silk City

NOV 11- DC – Comet Ping Pong

NOV 13 – DURHAM – The Pinhook

NOV 16 – AUSTIN – Mohawk Indoors

NOV 18 – DALLAS – Three Links

