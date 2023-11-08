Rat Section – What Stays In Vegas

Rat Section has returned after 20 years of obscurity to announce their debut album What Stays in Vegas, out on 22nd November via cult record label Halcyon Veil.

Alongside this news, they’ve released their first single from the album “Rat Lifestyle”. The track is reminiscent of racing through an endless underpass, echoing and layered vocals over heavy drums and broken glass.

What Stays in Vegas tells a story, through its chopped, chugging percussion and sparse processed vocals, of the seemingly unattainable highs and lows of Las Vegas. A city representative of the Underdog, dictated by luck and misfortune.

After the duo’s abrupt, mysterious disappearance in the late 90s, Rat Section members Ratty Slay Johnson and Soopi reunited by pure chance in Bucharest two years ago. Upon the agreement of an iron-clad contract to prove their commitment to Rat Section, the duo re-emerged into the public eye. Since the duo’s return, they’ve performed spectacular sets in London, Berlin, Malmö, Melbourne, Paris, and Los Angeles, including Splash Zone in Ormside Projects, for which they manufactured a rain environment indoors.

Rat Section is pushing experimental dance music with a unique, ratty edge. As momentum builds around this contradictory group, listen out for their future sonic outputs and unparalleled live shows.

