Peggy Gou & Lenny Kravitz – I Believe In Love Again

Today, artist, producer, DJ and cultural icon Peggy Gou releases “I Believe In Love Again.” A truly unique collaboration with legendary Grammy award-winning artist Lenny Kravitz, “I Believe In Love Again” is the sound of an artist who continues to defy categorization: a timeless R&B-tinged anthem that reflects Gou’s diverse range of influences and open-ended musical philosophy. On it, we hear Kravitz as we’ve rarely heard him before.

“The 90s have had such a huge influence on my music.” says Gou, “People know about my love of the dance/house/rave scene from that time but I’ve always been a big R&B fan, and also a huge fan of Lenny. I listened endlessly to his 1998 album “5” – my personal favourite – but his whole discography is great, totally timeless. He came into the studio and transformed the guide vocal into magic, writing new lyrics and creating that incredible guitar riff. “I Believe In Love Again” is a strong message of positivity and hope, and we hope everyone feels that when they hear the song.”

“I Believe In Love Again” is the second single to be revealed from Peggy Gou’s long-awaited debut album, which is due for release in 2024 on XL Recordings.

#peggygou #LennyKravitz