Laura Jane Grace – Hole In My Head

Laura Jane Grace by Bella Peterson

Polyvinyl Record Co. and Laura Jane Grace are excited to announce Hole In My Head, the Emmy-nominated artist, author, activist and musician’s first offering since 2021’s At War With The Silverfish (pre-order/pre-save/pre-add HERE).

Hole In My Head

Recorded at Native Sound in St. Louis, MO with David Beeman and mixed by Matt Allison (The Lawrence Arms, Rise Against), Hole In My Head is a sonic curio cabinet containing multitudes — a showcase that features warm, ‘50s rock-influenced guitar riffs, saved-for-later lyrics, love letters to new surroundings, and thoughtful reflections on a punk life lived. Grace’s commanding vocals are backed predominately by her performances on guitar and drums, and bolstered by Drive-By Truckers bassist Matt Patton, whose presence rounds out a full-band sound on over half the album.

Today she offers the title track to the album in the form of a thrilling music video directed by actor and photographer Gilbert Trejo (Machete, From a Son). An exhilarating escape from the mundane nature of our daily lives, “Hole In My Head” is a fuzzed-out and barreling, power-pop ripper that illustrates just how liberating the power of music can be. Watch the music video for “Hole In My Head”

 

Grace has also announced a number of performances for 2023 and 2024.

DECEMBER

16 — Memphis, TN — Minglewood Hall ~

28 — St. Louis, MO — Off Broadway *

29 — Lawrence, KS — Granada Theatre *

31 — Denver, CO — The Marquis *

JANUARY 2024

02 — Omaha, NE — Slowdown *

03 — Minneapolis, MN — Cloudland * [SOLD OUT]

06 — Madison, WI — Joey’s Song Benefit

13 — Athens, Greece — Onassis Stegi Exhibition Hall -1

15 — Thessaloniki, Greece — Mylos

MARCH 2024

02 — Indianapolis, IN — The Vogue ^

03 — Columbus, OH — A&R Music Bar ^

05 — Pittsburgh, PA — Spirit Hall ^

06 — Philadelphia, PA — Underground Arts ^

08 — Hamden, CT — Space Ballroom ^

09 — New York, NY — Racket ^

10 — Somerville, MA — Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre ^

12 — Washington, DC — Howard Theatre ^

13 — Virginia Beach, VA — Elevation 27 ^

15 — Durham, NC — Motorco Music Hall ^

16 — Knoxville, TN — Bijou Theatre ^

17 — Nashville, TN — City Winery ^

19 — New Orleans, LA — Tipitina’s ^

20 — Birmingham, AL — Saturn ^

22 — San Antonio, TX — Paper Tiger ^

23 — Houston, TX — RISE Rooftop ^

24 — Fort Worth, TX — Tulips +

~ — supporting Lucero

* — Mya Byrne supporting

^ — Thelma and the Sleaze, Dikembe supporting

+ — Dikembe supporting

