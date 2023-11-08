Laura Jane Grace – Hole In My Head

Polyvinyl Record Co. and Laura Jane Grace are excited to announce Hole In My Head, the Emmy-nominated artist, author, activist and musician’s first offering since 2021’s At War With The Silverfish (pre-order/pre-save/pre-add HERE).
Recorded at Native Sound in St. Louis, MO with David Beeman and mixed by Matt Allison (The Lawrence Arms, Rise Against), Hole In My Head is a sonic curio cabinet containing multitudes — a showcase that features warm, ‘50s rock-influenced guitar riffs, saved-for-later lyrics, love letters to new surroundings, and thoughtful reflections on a punk life lived. Grace’s commanding vocals are backed predominately by her performances on guitar and drums, and bolstered by Drive-By Truckers bassist Matt Patton, whose presence rounds out a full-band sound on over half the album.
Today she offers the title track to the album in the form of a thrilling music video directed by actor and photographer Gilbert Trejo (Machete, From a Son). An exhilarating escape from the mundane nature of our daily lives, “Hole In My Head” is a fuzzed-out and barreling, power-pop ripper that illustrates just how liberating the power of music can be. Watch the music video for “Hole In My Head”
Grace has also announced a number of performances for 2023 and 2024.
DECEMBER
16 — Memphis, TN — Minglewood Hall ~
28 — St. Louis, MO — Off Broadway *
29 — Lawrence, KS — Granada Theatre *
31 — Denver, CO — The Marquis *
JANUARY 2024
02 — Omaha, NE — Slowdown *
03 — Minneapolis, MN — Cloudland * [SOLD OUT]
06 — Madison, WI — Joey’s Song Benefit
13 — Athens, Greece — Onassis Stegi Exhibition Hall -1
15 — Thessaloniki, Greece — Mylos
MARCH 2024
02 — Indianapolis, IN — The Vogue ^
03 — Columbus, OH — A&R Music Bar ^
05 — Pittsburgh, PA — Spirit Hall ^
06 — Philadelphia, PA — Underground Arts ^
08 — Hamden, CT — Space Ballroom ^
09 — New York, NY — Racket ^
10 — Somerville, MA — Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre ^
12 — Washington, DC — Howard Theatre ^
13 — Virginia Beach, VA — Elevation 27 ^
15 — Durham, NC — Motorco Music Hall ^
16 — Knoxville, TN — Bijou Theatre ^
17 — Nashville, TN — City Winery ^
19 — New Orleans, LA — Tipitina’s ^
20 — Birmingham, AL — Saturn ^
22 — San Antonio, TX — Paper Tiger ^
23 — Houston, TX — RISE Rooftop ^
24 — Fort Worth, TX — Tulips +
~ — supporting Lucero
* — Mya Byrne supporting
^ — Thelma and the Sleaze, Dikembe supporting
+ — Dikembe supporting
