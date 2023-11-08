Laura Jane Grace – Hole In My Head

Polyvinyl Record Co. and Laura Jane Grace are excited to announce Hole In My Head, the Emmy-nominated artist, author, activist and musician’s first offering since 2021’s At War With The Silverfish (pre-order/pre-save/pre-add HERE).

Recorded at Native Sound in St. Louis, MO with David Beeman and mixed by Matt Allison (The Lawrence Arms, Rise Against), Hole In My Head is a sonic curio cabinet containing multitudes — a showcase that features warm, ‘50s rock-influenced guitar riffs, saved-for-later lyrics, love letters to new surroundings, and thoughtful reflections on a punk life lived. Grace’s commanding vocals are backed predominately by her performances on guitar and drums, and bolstered by Drive-By Truckers bassist Matt Patton, whose presence rounds out a full-band sound on over half the album.

Today she offers the title track to the album in the form of a thrilling music video directed by actor and photographer Gilbert Trejo (Machete, From a Son). An exhilarating escape from the mundane nature of our daily lives, “Hole In My Head” is a fuzzed-out and barreling, power-pop ripper that illustrates just how liberating the power of music can be. Watch the music video for “Hole In My Head”

Grace has also announced a number of performances for 2023 and 2024.

DECEMBER

16 — Memphis, TN — Minglewood Hall ~

28 — St. Louis, MO — Off Broadway *

29 — Lawrence, KS — Granada Theatre *

31 — Denver, CO — The Marquis *

JANUARY 2024

02 — Omaha, NE — Slowdown *

03 — Minneapolis, MN — Cloudland * [SOLD OUT]

06 — Madison, WI — Joey’s Song Benefit

13 — Athens, Greece — Onassis Stegi Exhibition Hall -1

15 — Thessaloniki, Greece — Mylos

MARCH 2024

02 — Indianapolis, IN — The Vogue ^

03 — Columbus, OH — A&R Music Bar ^

05 — Pittsburgh, PA — Spirit Hall ^

06 — Philadelphia, PA — Underground Arts ^

08 — Hamden, CT — Space Ballroom ^

09 — New York, NY — Racket ^

10 — Somerville, MA — Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre ^

12 — Washington, DC — Howard Theatre ^

13 — Virginia Beach, VA — Elevation 27 ^

15 — Durham, NC — Motorco Music Hall ^

16 — Knoxville, TN — Bijou Theatre ^

17 — Nashville, TN — City Winery ^

19 — New Orleans, LA — Tipitina’s ^

20 — Birmingham, AL — Saturn ^

22 — San Antonio, TX — Paper Tiger ^

23 — Houston, TX — RISE Rooftop ^

24 — Fort Worth, TX — Tulips +

~ — supporting Lucero

* — Mya Byrne supporting

^ — Thelma and the Sleaze, Dikembe supporting

+ — Dikembe supporting

