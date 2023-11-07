Marika Hackman – Slime

UK-based singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Marika Hackman shares a new single today entitled “Slime,” which follows previously released singles “No Caffeine” and Hanging.” Another taste of her forthcoming self-produced new album Big Sigh, out January 12th on Chrysalis Records,

“Slime” is an utterly captivating take on the unsteady beginnings of a relationship. Harkening back to Any Human Friend, Marika’s 2019 album that found her embracing her queer identity and sexuality in a big way, “Slime” is engrossing, tense and full of desire. The song recalls the chaos of a new relationship, those first flushes of passion and intimacy. “It’s a reflection of the destruction that can be caused when you get together with someone and there are other factors at play. On the one hand you have a new thing that’s really exciting and hot and lusty but there can also be a lot of storm clouds floating around, a lot of fall-out socially,” she explains. Listen to the song and watch the music video now, which was co-directed by Marika and Anne-Sofie Lindgaard.

Tour Dates

Instore Tour

January 12 – Resident Brighton – instore & signing ^

January 13 – Rough Trade East – instore & signing *

January 15 – Rough Trade Nottingham – instore & signing ^

January 16 – Rough Trade Bristol – instore & signing ^

January 17 – Banquet Kingston – instore & signing ^

*band show

^ intimate solo acoustic setUK / EU Headline Dates

March 12 – Glasgow, Scotland @ Oran Mor

March 14 – Manchester, England @ Gorilla

March 15 – Leeds, England @ The Wardrobe

March 16 – Newcastle upon Tyne, England @ The Cluny

March 18 – Brighton, England @ Concorde 2

March 19 – Birmingham, England @ Castle & Falcon

March 20 – Bristol, England @ Strange Brew

March 21 – London, England @ Hackney Church

April 8 – Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique

April 9 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Tolhuistuin

April 11 – Berlin, Germany @ Hole44

April 12 – Hamburg, Germany @ Molotow

April 14 – Cologne, Germany @ Artheater

April 15 – Paris, France @ Petit Bain

