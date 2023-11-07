Flyana Boss – The Bosstanical Garden 2024 Tour

Rising cute-girl rap duo Flyana Boss is on the road again, following their first tour run as support for Janelle Monáe’s “The Age Of Pleasure” Tour, this time with their own headlining show. The 18-city tour kicks off on February 24, 2024 at Schubas Tavern in Chicago, IL. The viral sensations will make stops in their home cities of Detroit and Dallas, in addition to Toronto, Brooklyn, Washington D.C., Denver, and more before wrapping the tour in their home-base, Los Angeles. Further ticketing information can be found HERE.

Flyana Boss burst onto the scene with their breakout single, “You Wish,” which debuted at # 1 on Spotify’s “Viral 100” amidst worldwide attention from hip-hop legends Missy Elliott and Timbaland.

Hailing from Detroit, MI and Dallas, TX respectively, Bobbi and Folayan met at a music college in Los Angeles where they immediately hit it off and began collaborating. The fierce duo adopted the name Flyana Boss (rhymes with Diana Ross), repping the Vagina Dynasty while simultaneously embodying the spirit of flyness and bossness. Together, Bobbi and Folayan form a formidable union that pushes the boundaries of contemporary hip-hop, seamlessly blending their individual strengths to create a sound that is distinctively Flyana Boss. Bobbi brings a knack for storytelling and infuses her music with authenticity and vulnerability as Folayan effortlessly switches between different styles and genres, adding depth and dimension to Flyana Boss’ one-of-a-kind music.

FEBRUARY

24 – Chicago, IL – Schubas Tavern

25 – Detroit, MI – Shelter

27 – Toronto, ON – The Drake Underground

29 – Brooklyn, NY – Baby’s All Right

MARCH

2 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry at The Fillmore

4 – Boston, MA – Berklee College of Music – The Red Room at Cafe 939

5 – Washington, DC – The Atlantis

7 – Atlanta, GA – Aisle 5

8 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East

10 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Bronze Peacock

12 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues Cambridge Room

16 – Denver, CO – Meow Wolf

18 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court

21 – Seattle, WA – Barboza

23 – Portland, OR – Holocene

25 – San Francisco, CA – Cafe Du Nord

26 – Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s – The Starlet Room

28 – Los Angeles, CA – The Echo

#flyanaboss