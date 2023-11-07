Arlo Parks – My Soft Machine (Deluxe)

Following the release of her debut book, THE MAGIC BORDER Arlo Parks shares new track “Jasmine” alongside announcing a deluxe version of her critically acclaimed second album, My Soft Machine.

Due for release on December 8th via Transgressive Records, My Soft Machine (Deluxe) will feature six new recordings, including her evocative cover of “Jasmine” by Jai Paul out today. It is accompanied by a Joel Barney-directed and Ali Raymond (Beatnik Creative)-produced visualizer, shot in New York.

Speaking about what the track means to her, Arlo explains, “‘Jasmine’ has always moved me deeply – to me it’s this shadowy, timeless and incredibly profound love song. I really wanted to draw out the yearning of the lyrics and pay homage to an artist who has had a seismic impact on me and on culture. Receiving Jai Paul’s blessing to create this cover with Dave Okumu was one of the highlights of my creative journey so far”.

Also appearing on the deluxe version of the album is a new version of “I’m Sorry” featuring Congolese-Belgian singer/rapper Lous and The Yakuza, “Blades” with bars from US hip-hop upstart redveil, a cover of Tirzah’s hit “Holding On” and acoustic versions of album favorites “Devotion” and “Pegasus.” It will be available digitally only and you can pre-save HERE.

Arlo Parks is set to embark on a North American tour in 2024, featuring 18 stops. This exciting journey will kick off in late February in San Diego and take her to some of the largest headlining venues of her career in prominent cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, Atlanta, and New York. Arlo will also be playing a few holiday shows this December in Alabama, Texas and Minnesota.

12/5 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

12/6 – Dallas, TX @ Fine Line and Uptown Theatre

12/7 – Minneapolis, MN @ Granada Theatre

2/29 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

3/2 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

3/5 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

3/7 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

3/8 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

3/9 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

3/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

3/13 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

3/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

3/16 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

3/19 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

3/20 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven)

3/22 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

3/25 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

3/26 – Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Beanfield

3/28 – Boston, MA @ Royale

3/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

4/2 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

