Today singer-songwriter Sara Noelle shares a new cover of Tom Petty’s “Runnin’ Down a Dream,” which reimagines the on-the-road classic as a wandering, hazy indie-folk song.

The track is part of Noelle’s upcoming covers EP, Four Songs II (Out Friday, Nov. 10).

The collection features renditions of The Beta Band’s indie hit “Dry the Rain,” F.J. McMahon’s gem “Early Blue” and Kathy Heideman’s stirring “The Earth Won’t Hold Me.”

