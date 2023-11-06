Holysseus Fly – Birthpool

Holysseus Fly’s much anticipated debut solo EP Birthpool lands 6th Nov via Severn Songs.

A tribute to her grieving process and subsequent creative rediscovery after recovering from breast cancer in 2021, Holysseus Fly’s Birthpool is a truly special six-tracker that brims with magnetic strength, devastating emotion and heartfelt beauty.

Holysseus Fly says:

“I started writing Birthpool in Spring 2021 when I was feeling low recovering from treatment for Breast Cancer. Just like a seed having been planted in winter, I cared for a growing garden of creative ideas and allowed myself to write what I really wanted. I had been holding myself back with self doubt and fear that expressing my feelings about cancer would make it my identity as an artist. Looking back on the process of making the EP, I see this music as a true and honest reflection of moving through post-cancer grief and nurturing a new creative identity. This is my Birthpool.”

Opening proceedings with the first song written for the EP, ‘Bloom’, a track borne of self-imposed pressure during lockdown to write again after recovering from treatment, the scene is set for the EP’s themes of creative reclamation.

Holysseus sings ‘I’ll bloom when I choose to’, a statement of determination to create for only herself. As the sonics progress from a skeletal beat through to a deep, harmonically-rich drop, driven by Holysseus Fly’s captivating vocal, the EP’s opener registers high on strength via stunning vulnerability.

UPCOMING SHOWS

– 23 NOV – BRISTOL, THE EXCHANGE

– 24 NOV – LONDON, CORSICA STUDIOS

– 28 NOV – MANCHESTER, THE CARLTON CLUB

