BetterMusic.com – Mental Health Matters

Mental health is the subject that matters the most to me. Talking about mental health is often seen as a weakness in today’s society. I didn’t know what “mental health” was because I didn’t know I was struggling myself until I started getting sick. Health professionals kept asking me “are you feeling stressed?” My answer was always the same: “no”. I was in denial. I’m 36 years old today and I only started becoming aware of my issues until I got diagnosed with Grave’s disease in 2021. Before that, I knew what it was to feel anxious, depressed and stressed, but I never understood why. I started to do a lot of work on myself these past few years. I still have a long way to go but life does get a bit brighter now that I have the right tools. Some days are just tougher than the others. Today is one of these days.

I’ve been working in the music industry for most of my life. No one told me it would be that hard. My family and some friends never supported me, but I still stepped my feet into this unknown and wild industry because music was the only plan I’ve ever had. I had to let the industry kick me in the chest a couple of times to learn and grow. Nothing ever stopped me from doing what I Ioved, no matter how difficult it could get.

It’s a male-dominant industry.

When I first started, I only worked with men. I also mostly listened to male artists. Fortunately, I met incredible guys in this industry. I also realized I was the only woman working with all these male artists and music professionals. Back then, I was simply doing what I loved surrounded by incredible talents. I believed in them and I did whatever I could to help them. It felt amazing. But there were times where I was doubting myself and thinking I wasn’t good enough. I started feeling alone in these crowded rooms. “I’m the only woman here, what am I doing here? Should I even be doing this?” Some took advantage of me, some made me feel insecure. I stayed quiet at times because as a woman, I felt like my voice didn’t matter.

But thankfully, a few of them noticed my abilities and always encouraged me. That’s how I managed to keep going. I surely wanted to give up many times. It can sometimes feel like a lonely path. But as a woman, it feels amazing to break the norm, to be able to speak up and stand up for yourself and the things you believe in. More importantly, it’s important to surround yourself with the right people.

Many of us struggle with our mental health. We have to deal with our inner demons and we have to go through anxiety, stress and depression. But music is that one positive fixed point we all have. It’s easy to get into that music industry because it’s more than just a passion, it’s something we strongly believe in. Professionally, the music industry is like a roller coaster of emotions and situations. It can create more room for anxiety and depression: comparison, social media, rejection, hate, criticism, judgment… You will need to have a solid mental health in order to survive. If you already struggle with your own mind, it will be much harder to work in this industry, but it’s possible. I’m part of these people. I suffer from anxiety, stress, low self-esteem and I suffer from a chronic disease. But still, I manage to do what I love because I’m allowing myself to do things on my own terms. It’s about balancing your mental health with your personal and professional life. It’s about giving enough time for yourself and your health, and giving enough time for your work. If you manage to find that right balance, everything will be easier.

Don’t expect too much, don’t get your hopes too high, be realistic, be patient, do your homework and study the industry and the business, be careful who you talk to and work with – you can’t trust everybody, work hard but always be smart about it, be prepared for the worst, be prepared for the best, stay motivated, dedicated and organized, have an amazing work ethic, don’t let anyone tell you who you are, stand your ground, set boundaries, take breaks…

I didn’t know all of that back then. I had to experience it all to learn from it.

I’ve been working with artists for a long time now, and my goal is to guide them and push them to be the best versions of themselves. Artists struggle daily. Mentally, they have to go through all kinds of emotions. When they feel positive, it’s easy for them to be creative and inspired, they know exactly where they’re going, their path is clear, they feel hopeful and they keep pushing no matter what. When they feel negative, they feel like they’re not good enough, they think music might not be for them, they think everybody hates their music. They only see obstacles. They feel defeated. They can feel like a failure. On the other hand, their vulnerability can allow them to create new incredible art and can offer space for hopeful thoughts and new opportunities. Some of them set high hopes and expectations too soon, they often see their dreams shattered. Some of them thought they could have it all right away and didn’t realize how much work they had to put in. I know many artists who actually gave up because they didn’t have the right tools to survive mentally and they didn’t have the right people to guide them. And some people simply gave up because they realized the music industry wasn’t for them.

The music industry will easily break you if you let it. It’s almost like a tennis match where you’re all alone fighting your opponent. There will be ups and downs. There will be moments where you will have everything under control and moments where you will let the opponent break you, and in the end, you either win or lose. But there’s a lesson learned after each defeat even though this fight affected you mentally. You often come out stronger and you will be ready to face other battles until you reach your other goals. The music industry is pretty much the same. It’s a constant battle with yourself and the industry. You always need to fight back. Your mental health will suffer but it will recover. There will be highs and lows on a daily basis. It’s how you choose to react that defines how you’re going to make it in this industry. Every day is different. Anything can happen at any time. Don’t let your guards down and stay focused.

I personally go through the same phases as artists: a roller coaster of emotions and situations. As a brand new entrepreneur, you make mistakes, you learn along the way and you do what you have to do to be successful. There are a lot of failures and a few victories.

You can’t always be on top mentally. But I believe that good things will happen if you don’t give up.

To anyone struggling with their mental health, you are not weak. You are brave. You are not alone. Your health is your number one priority. Remember to always take some time to take care of yourself.

And to every person navigating the music industry, it may feel like it’s the hardest thing you’ve ever done in your entire life, but it is not. I can assure you that it’s the bravest thing you’ve ever done. Having a goal and working hard for it, getting to do what you love the most and facing all these obstacles along the way, that is something to be proud of.

Celebrate every victory – big or small. Learn from every experience. Be grateful.

It’s all worth it in the end. We’re all in this together, and it’s a wonderful journey.

Here’s a list of songs for anyone struggling with their mental health.

You are not alone:

BLÜ EYES – healing hurts

Mokita – Down

Wrabel – don’t be so hard on yourself

Jenna Lotti – Hands

Karen Hardy – So Much Better

Anna Mae – Better

-Virginie Onephithak

