Ash Molloy – I Knew

Saying all the things we’re afraid to say out loud, Ash Molloy bleeds authenticity and induces goosebumps for anyone lucky enough to see her live in these early days. Not fitting the mold of her small town in St John’s, Newfoundland, Ash is making a name for herself with her mesmerizing live show, powerhouse vocals, poignant lyrics, and sheer tenacity to get her message out into the world. Vulnerable, raw, and unfiltered in her approach to music, she bares it all with her deep-cut takes on sexuality, body-shame, and life as a woman.

Following up on the recently released single “Viv,” Ash is sharing “I Knew” to coincide with Domestic Abuse Awareness Month.

A vulnerable song that speaks to negative self-talk and trusting your gut, the artist found herself faced with intimate stories of partner violence as she slowly unveiled parts of the track to friends and family.

#ashmolloymusic