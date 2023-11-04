The Cocktail Slippers – 123

Leave a Comment

The Cocktail Slippers

Norwegian rock powerhouse, The Cocktail Slippers have released their scorching new single, “123” via Wicked Cool Records.

Known for their electrifying live performances and magnetic stage presence, the band delivers a heart-pounding anthem that speaks volumes to anyone who’s ever wanted to say “goodbye” with gusto.

“123” is not just another song; it’s an empowering break-up anthem that strikes a chord with anyone who’s endured the ups and downs of a tumultuous relationship. With lyrics like “123, baby take a look at me. ‘Cause this will be the last chance, for the last dance,” the song encapsulates the journey from heartache to liberation.

USA Tour Dates:

November 9th – Café Nine, New Haven (NY)

November 10th – The Burren, Boston (MA)

November 11th – Geno´s, Portland (ME)

November 12th Live@Drews, Ringwood, New Jersey

November 15th – The Divine Theater, Holyoke MA

November 16th – Alchemy, Providence, RI

November 17th – Concerts In The Studio, Freehold, New Jersey

November 18th – Heaven Can Wait, Manhattan, NYC

#cocktailslippers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *