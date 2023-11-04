Lady London – S.O.U.L.

Buzzing New York rapper Lady London proudly presents her new project, S.O.U.L, available now via High Standardz/Def Jam Recordings.

This bold body of work consists of 13 unpredictable and undeniable tracks. Among many highlights, confessional verses intoxicate on “D.R.U.N.K.” as she admits “Love it when you call me and I’m faded on some drunk shit.” She teams up with Tink on the impactful and infectious “Way Too Much (Pisces).” Between another blockbuster hook, Lady London and Tink lock into a potent back-and-forth punctuated by searing observations a la “I made you the man you are.” Energy surges through “Kall Me” where she ignites a lyrical volley with Omeretta. It culminates on a conflicted chorus, “That shit we got too broken baby, call me when you’re here.” Then, there’s “Indecisive.” Hi-hats simmer beneath a flurry of fiery rhymes from Lady London as she laments, “Really indecisive, should’ve known he was a libra.” The finale “Close To Me” layers her towering high register above rich production. It teems with power and passion in equal measure.

To celebrate the arrival of S.O.U.L, she just shared a sultry and seductive music video for the buzzing single “Do Something” [with Jeremih]. The clip finds her preparing for a dinner with her beau at home as she cooks and sips wine alone only for the mood to reach a boiling point as the action unfolds in the bedroom.

#ladylondon