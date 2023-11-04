Jade LeMac – Confessions

Canadian rising pop artist Jade LeMac releases her sophomore EP entitled Confessions alongside the official music video for “You’re Not A God”, out now via Arista Records.

Re: the EP, Jade commented “The songs on ‘Confessions’ are exactly that – a collection of songs that all carry some sort of intense feelings that have to make themselves known or just fess up to. It feels like a perfect follow up to my last EP ‘Constellations’ and is darker and more lustful. We had so much fun creating this EP and I am so grateful and excited to share it with everyone.”

Alongside the EP, Jade releases the official music video for her single “You’re Not A God.”

The eye-catching music video with cinematic graphics grabs the viewer’s attention with Jade’s jaw dropping charisma. Jade adds, “The ‘You’re Not A God’ video was SO much fun to film. One of my favorite parts of this experience was putting together the outfits. I wanted it to compliment the simplicity of the black/white/and red lighting. There’s some snippets in this video of me singing with all the chords scattered on the ground as well. I love that setting – it felt so cinematic!”

#jadelemac