Go Betty Go – We Talk A Lot

LA-based, all-female Latina punk trailblazers Go Betty Go return with “We Talk A Lot,” the second track off their upcoming return EP Black and Blue.

The band has also released an animated lyric video for the song (directed and edited by lead vocalist Nicolette Vilar).

Vilar says, “‘We Talk A Lot’ is a song that dives into that feeling we all feel and have felt, when you’re falling in love with a friend, partner, life, etc… and you just want to take off on an adventure together and have it never end. It’s a wonderful place to be and hopefully, everyone has a chance to experience that at least once in their life. And if it hasn’t happened to you yet, it’s a glimpse into what it could be like and a way to look forward to the day it does happen. The song comes from a sincere place. I had so much fun illustrating and animating the lyric video for this song. I tapped into graphic skills that I hadn’t done in years, so it was truly a fun project from start to finish.”

