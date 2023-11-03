King Ibis – Watch My Mind Bend

Boorloo/Perth-based indie-rock band King Ibis have unveiled their hypnotic release ‘Watch My Mind Bend’ – produced and mixed by Dave Parkin (Spacey Jane, Sly Withers, South Summit, Sophian).

They also recently won the Coldplay Perth Opener competition and will support them at Optus Stadium on Sunday, November 19 as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour.

‘Watch My Mind Bend’ is a smoky blend of dreamy soundscapes and indie-rock sensibilities against the emotive melody from vocalist Nadene Burchell. The sultry, up-close vocals gracefully navigate through demanding instrumental dynamism, building up to a powerful and anthemic finale that merges atmospheric nuances with raw, evocative energy.

King Ibis talks about the inspiration behind ‘Watch My Mind Bend’:

“‘Watch My Mind Bend’ is about trying to quit a bad habit. In this case, the habit is a friends-with-benefits situation that you know will end in tears, but the allure of that physical connection is still too powerful to resist.”

UPCOMING SHOWS

Supporting Coldplay*

SUN 19 NOV | OPTUS STADIUM, BOORLOO/PERTH WA*

FRI 24 NOV | BALMY NIGHTS FESTIVAL, BOORLOO/PERTH WA

SAT 25 NOV | BALMY NIGHTS FESTIVAL, KEPA KURL/ESPERANCE WA

#kingibis