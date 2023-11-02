Gia Woods – Your Engine

Today queer pop artist Gia Woods shares her new EP Your Engine.

The project marks a new chapter for Gia, with the rising pop star leaning deeper into her Persian heritage for inspiration, and reaching even greater emotional depths as she delivers seven sparkling, synth-laden, sapphic bops. Gia describes each person’s engine as their “life’s deepest motivations and desires” and on Your Engine, Gia boldly shares her own. Delving deep, Gia touches on the emotions of love, lust, ambition, desire, heartbreak, and uncertainty as she crafts a record that is bold, visceral and unique.

The sultry focus single “Overdrive” is a blisteringly hot ode to the excitement of exploring physical passion with a new lover. Built around an addictive, descending bass line, the alluring track draws listeners into a dazzling sonic landscape of lust and excitement.

#giawoods