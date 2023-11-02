FIIZ – All My Worlds

Riveting electronic pop duo FIIZ returns to ignite dance enthusiasts with their energetic new single, “ALL MY WORLDS.” Influenced by a profound quote from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, FIIZ entrances listeners on a dazzling journey through the realms of imagination, questioning the boundaries between reality and the power of the mind.

The mesmerizing duo draws inspiration from the concept of the multiverse, fixating on the endless possibilities that lie beyond our perception. The song takes root from the pivotal scene in the final Harry Potter movie where Harry assumes he is dead and has one last conversation with Dumbledore: “Tell me one last thing,” said Harry. “Is this real? Or has this been happening inside my head?” Dumbledore beamed at him, and his voice sounded loud and strong in Harry’s ears even though the bright mist was descending again, obscuring his figure. “Of course, it is happening inside your head, Harry, but why on earth should that mean that it is not real?”

#fiizmusic