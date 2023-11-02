Deap Vally – Ventilator Blues

On February 1, 2024 Los Angeles-based rock duo Deap Vally will release a re-recorded version of the band’s debut LP and final release, entitled SISTRIONIX 2.0, on the band’s own Deap Vally Records. The double LP will include demos, previously unreleased covers, re-recordings of limited release b-sides & rarities, and more.

Today Deap Vally is excited to share their cover of The Rolling Stones’ “Ventilator Blues” along with its accompanying lyric video which was conceived and edited by the band’s Julie Edwards and filmed by Anthony Ferrara and Dan Clarke over a 12 year period. The track is on all streaming platforms now for any playlist shares. “Ventilator Blues” is the latest track to be released from SISTRIONIX 2.0

On the track, Lindsey Troy says: “Covering “Ventilator Blues” was a special privilege to pay homage to one of the greatest and most seminal bands in the history of rock’n’roll. We recorded this song in 2014 and it has been in the vaults ever since, so I’m really glad it’s finally seeing the light of day!”

On the song Julie Edwards adds:

“‘Ventilator Blues,’ one of our favorite Rolling Stones songs, is a song about the inevitable end we are all hurtling towards, and we felt it was a perfect way to soundtrack the final chapter of Deap Vally. To assemble this video, I sifted through archival footage from twelve years of heavy riffs, sweat, and dream-fulfillment. This was a very cathartic exercise and I recommend it for anyone confronting the end of a project that meant everything to them. This video would not have been possible without the tireless efforts of videographer and director Anthony Ferrara, who filmed some of our earliest shows, and has continued to bear digital witness to us up until the present day.

To commemorate its swan-song moment, Deap Vally will perform a series of final concert appearances, where they will play SISTRIONIX in its entirety. The band will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the album with tour dates on the west coast this month and will play shows in the midwest and east coast in early 2024. The tour will begin in Lindsey Troy’s hometown, San Diego on November 10 at the Casbah.

Deap Vally Tour Dates

11.10 San Diego, CA @ The Casbah *

11.11 Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory ^ *

11.15 San Francisco, CA @ August Hall ^ ~

11.17 Portland, OR @ Star Theater ^ ~

11.18 Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall ^

11.19 Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre ^ ~

02.08 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West #

02.09 Nashville, TN @ Basement East #

02.10 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall #

02.11 St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club #

02.13 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom #

02.14 Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat #

02.16 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts #

02.17 New York NY @ Le Poisson Rouge #

02.18 Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom #

02.19 Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz – JUST ADDED

02.20 Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace – JUST ADDED

02.22 Detroit, MI @ The Magic Bag – JUST ADDED

03.09 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram *

03.15 Las Vegas, NV @ Backstage Bar + Billiards

03.16 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

03.17 Denver, CO @ Marquis

03.18 Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

03.20 Austin, TX @ Mohawk

03.21 Dallas, TX @ Trees – JUST ADDED

04.18 Mexico City, MX @ Foro Indie Rocks!

support from

^ L.A. Witch

* Death Valley Girls

# Sloppy Jane

~ Spoon Benders

