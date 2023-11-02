Beccs – I Don’t Do Fun

beccs’ new single “I Don’t Do Fun”—a darker, playful follow-up to beccs’ more upbeat and whimsical summer single, “Good Comin’”—is about lusting for a deeper connection with somebody and risking your well-being to find it.

Mischievous, clever and dark, the cinematic alternative pop single takes the listener on a sonic journey through the complexities, pangs and self-betrayal driven by such emotional hunger.

“Originally I intended for the song to end on that bare, naked chorus – a sort of heartbreaking bookend to it all. My co-producer Godfrey insisted we break through that defeat. I like to think the song ends in a sort of sexual and emotional reclamation of getting to ‘feel something for the night’, but on my own ‘fun’ terms.” – beccs

The visual features a harlequin-inspired beccs resisting, inverting and reclaiming fun until things are not fun anymore. Directed and filmed by Julia Barrett-Mitchell (Rubblebucket, Aaron Frazer, The Westerlies), who also directed beccs’ infectious, color-pop summer single “Good Comin’,” the visual was filmed at an underground Jazz Club in the Catskills, Love Velma, and features local and vintage designs from beccs’ favorite shops, Top Shelf and Berriez.

#beccsmusic