Raiche – Half and Half

Soul-stirring vocal sensation Raiche is unsure and divided in her upbeat, captivating new single, “Half and Half,” available now via GDE/Island Prolific/Atlantic Records.

Named one of Billboard’s “15 Hip-Hop & R&B Artists to Watch in 2021” as well as an ESSENCE “Rising Star,” YouTube “Artist on the Rise,” and iHeartRadio “On The Verge Artist,” Raiche has quickly proven to be a creative sensation and breath of fresh air in contemporary R&B. The gifted young artist fuses soulful roots with modern pop to concoct a genuinely distinctive new sound all her own, lit up with confidence, consistency and positivity. Born and raised in Pittsfield, MA, just two hours outside of Boston, Raiche devoted her energies towards music from an early age, uploading cover videos to YouTube that almost immediately earned her online applause. Her musical dreams almost came to a halt following high school graduation but some encouraging words from her beloved Nana eventually led her to Boston, where she met and began being mentored by DJ Knock Out. The local legend soon introduced Raiche to her GDE production team as well as to superstar songwriter Prince Charlez (Rihanna, Beyoncé, Usher), who promptly signed the talented vocalist to his recently launched Island Prolific imprint at Atlantic Records.

