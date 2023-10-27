Mariah the Scientist – To Be Eaten Alive

Mariah The Scientist makes her highly-anticipated return with the release of her new album, To Be Eaten Alive, the Atlanta singer-songwriter’s third studio album and first since inking a deal with Epic Records this year. The album features guest contributions from Young Thug Kaytranada, 21 Savage & Vory.

Ahead of the release of her new album, Mariah broke down the metaphoric nature of its title. “As for the venomous scorpion,” she says, paying homage to her astrological sign, “To Be Eaten Alive is to kill.” Over the course of 10 tracks and a succinct runtime of 30 minutes, Mariah delivers on that principle, exuding strength derived from emotional vulnerability with every pulsating croon and note, weaving personal tales over mellifluous instrumentals inspired by a plethora of genres, including R&B, Blues, Hip Hop & New Wave.

To Be Eaten Alive’s lead single, “From A Woman,” is indicative of this effort.

Operating at a pace that doubles that of her previous singles based on first-week returns, “From A Woman” has firmly entrenched Mariah as a force within the 2020s alt-R&B movement, and provides a glimpse of the starpower she possesses.

