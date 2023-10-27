LE SSERAFIM – Perfect Night

The fearless quintet LE SSERAFIM (KIM CHAEWON, SAKURA, HUH YUNJIN, KAZUHA, and HONG EUNCHAE) unveiled their latest English single, “Perfect Night.”

“Perfect Night” exudes a vibrant energy and conveys the uplifting message that as long as we are together, it is a perfect night. Complemented by a soft yet catchy melody and addictive guitar riffs, the trendy 2-step Garage track presents the empowering story of solidarity the quintet continues to tell, lyrically painting a picture of a fun night out with friends that will enliven listeners from beginning to end.

LE SSERAFIM teamed up with Overwatch 2 to create the animations for the music video. Being a crossover of live-action and an animated film, the music video chronicles the story of a night where LE SSERAFIM and five Overwatch heroes’ paths cross. What starts out as a rocky night eventually brings together the two groups for a ‘perfect night,’ as they realize that all they need is each other—dancing the night away and singing ‘I got all I need’—to have an unforgettable night.

#le_sserafim