H3rizon – You Don’t Know Nothin’

Tipped for a major breakthrough, Australian girl group H3rizon unveil a gripping new single today entitled “You Don’t Know Nothin’.”

Alongside the release, today the Sydney-based trio officially share that they are the first Australian and first Asian-Pacific girl group to sign with Epic Records, in partnership with RZ3 Recordings.

Produced by GRAMMY® Award-winning icon Tricky Stewart, “You Don’t Know Nothin’” highlights the dynamics of this powerhouse three-piece. Giving their ever-growing fanbase exactly what they need, the song is an a capella show-stopper harkening back to the many a capella viral moments the girls have created over the past several years on their rise. On the track, the unforgettable and undeniable harmonies shared by members Bernie, Gabby, and Tiara blend together seamlessly like different strings of the same instrument. Showstopping vocal moments punctuate the track, building towards an anthemic hook as the girls promise, “You don’t know nothin’ until you know that I love you.”

