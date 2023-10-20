Rachel Grae – Love Me Like The First Time

Named a “risingstar” by People Magazine, Rachel Grae is one of this year’s fastest growing talents-Rolling Stone also called her an artist you should have On Your Radar. Today, she’s released beautifully heartbreaking single “Love Me Like The First Time”.

In Rachel’s signature fashion, the song reads like a journal entry, vulnerable and not shying away from the heartbreak of losing the spark. On TikTok, she shared a teaser, bringing her best friend to tears. Grae will often share teaser sand song drafts with her fans, who she lovingly calls her “friendbase ”as a way to share in her songwriting process.

#rachel.grae