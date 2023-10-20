Lily Meola – Without You

Maui-born singer, songwriter and guitarist Lily Meola delves into the complex and conflicting emotions after a breakup in her latest single “Without You.” The track perfectly encapsulates the rollercoaster of emotions by pairing upbeat production with heartfelt lyrics.

Normally in a break up someone gets the short end of the stick. This song is about the time in my life where I learned what it feels like when a heart doesn’t break evenly. We kept the production on the more positive side so that whoever can relate to the lyrics can have a moment to dance it out,” elaborates Lily Meola.

