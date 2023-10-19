Michelle – GLOW

NYC-based collective MICHELLE are back to announce their forthcoming EP GLOW.

Alongside the announcement, they share the project’s first offering, a double single including the title track “GLOW” and a second single “AGNOSTIC.”

The EP’s title track is softly delivered by band member Jamee Lockard. The song fills the room with a bouncy, free-flowing incandescence. Slowly adding in contributions from the band’s bass, synth keyboard, and drums, the song crescendos, creating an aura of a soft glow. The track is paired with a visual choreographed by the bands own Emma Lee featuring the six members dancing through the streets and parks of their hometown.

“AGNOSTIC” sees a tonal shift from the collective as the song is introduced by a stripped-down acoustic guitar. The new singles offer a taste of the refined writing and musical style that will inform their forthcoming EP.

Born-and-bred New Yorkers, MICHELLE formed in 2018 and is comprised of Sofia D’Angelo, Julian Kaufman, Charlie Kilgore, Layla Ku, Emma Lee, and Jamee Lockard. The predominantly POC and queer collective mix and match the writing and production groups amongst the six of them.

