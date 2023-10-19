Black Polish – Forest (Monsters Live In The Trees)

Jayden Nicole Binnix (they/them), professionally known as Black Polish, embarked on their musical journey at the age of 13. Drawing inspiration from a diverse array of artists including Fleetwood Mac, Mitski, Lord Huron, Lorde, and Twenty One Pilots, the alt/indie artist, now 18 years old, recently unveiled their latest single, “Graves” (a follow-up to this summer’s “Purple Skies”).

Today, they announce their forthcoming debut album, Forest (Monsters Live In The Trees), which is due out on January 26 via Riptide Music. To accompany the announcement, they have also shared an accompanying music video for their latest single, “Graves,” in which they channel the iconic visual for Paramore’s “Decode.” Shrouded in the shadow of dusk and backdropped by eerie settings such as a forest clearing and a desolate graveyard, they accompany their band in a captivating, haunting, and ultimately angsty performance of the song.

As they wrote on their forthcoming LP and its creative origins:

“This album was created while I was living in Maryland and beginning high school. My family home was secluded and tucked away within the suffocating trees. It was my first major project I had ever worked on and I was only 15. Within this time, the unexpected Pandemic hit. Days blended together, as deep isolation set in. I felt as if I saw the world in 3rd person. Seclusion in my room became my existence.

Though quarantine laws were lifted after a year, breaking from the shackles of depression and dissociation would simply not be possible. With every bad day, therapy session, or panic attack, I always ended my week with writing a song. Collabing with incredible writers such as Maia Kelly, Gabe Reali, and Taylor Jamison along with talented producer Ryan Raines and Alex Tirheimer, has made the process that more special. There’s hundreds of melodies I have scrapped. These are simply the ones I have kept.

Forest is not a place, it’s a state of mind. A state of mind where I am constantly looping back with no knowledge of escape. One thing about the woods is if you don’t remember how you got in, the chances of getting out are slim.”

