Ncognita ft Narissa – Like MMM

Acclaimed Los Angeles, CA-based rapper-poet NCognita is teaming up with the self-proclaimed “bossbae” of Hip-Hop, L.A.-based rapper Narissa, for the fiery new single, “Like Mmm,” produced by Thaddeus Dixon is available now via Raedio/Atlantic Records.

“I linked up with another boss (bae) from LA to continue to show my versatility when it comes to rap music,” says NCognita. “’Like Mmm’ is the song you and your home girls put on in the car on the way to the function on a weekend night.”

“I’m just here for the LA female link up!” says Narissa. “The guys support each other all the time. We wrote this for all the girlies who live in their confident, yet feminine energy. It’s a mix of city pride and healthy confidence.”

