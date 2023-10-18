Maria BC – Lacuna

This Friday, ambient folk songwriter Maria BC will release their new album, Spike Field, on Sacred Bones.

It finds the Oakland, California artist pushing their overcast sound into increasingly intricate terrain.

The wordless track “Lacuna” is particularly beautiful. It opens with resonant wind chimes, which give way to an airy instrumental carried by deep strings and stuttering electronics. BC’s vocals are warped and glitchy here, highlighting a modern new side of their sound. “Lacuna” is accompanied by a grainy, meandering video, which features footage of beaches, parking lots, and ivy covered walls. The composition lingers at the intersection of earthiness and futurism, in line with a subtle complicatedness that makes all of Spike Field so mesmerizing.

Maria BC will be making their EU / UK live debut this fall, and has also announced a string of November US headline, West Coast tour dates.

On the track, Maria BC offers: “I struggle with words, generally speaking. Lyrics are tough for me. I’ll often start working on a piece of music thinking it’s going to be instrumental, but then, I don’t know, it ends up feeling incomplete, so I give it some words to flesh it out. This instrumental, though, ended up sounding self-contained to me, or like even the most interesting lyrics would diminish it. The gated vocals, the cryptic textural sounds – it all evokes a kind of preverbal state. Hence the title.”

On the video, Sam Kann offers: “I’m so drawn to the eerie nostalgia in the music. It was a joy to break out my old mini DV tape camcorder to create unsettling, dreamy images for Lacuna. Collaborating with [Maria BC] is soul expanding—I’m grateful to be exploring the definition of connection alongside them.”

LIVE DATES

10/25 – Lisbon, Portugal @ ZDB

10/26 – Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique

10/27 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ London Calling

10/28 – London, UK @ MIRRORS Festival

10/29 – Bristol, UK @ Crofters Right

10/30 – Glasgow, UK @ Glad Cafe

10/31 – Leeds, UK @ Headrow House

11/01 – Manchester, UK @ Soup Kitchen

11/02 – Brighton, UK @ Mutations Festival

11/03 – London, UK @ Rough Trade West (in-store)

11/29 – Portland, OR @ Show Bar

11/30 – Seattle, WA @ Vera Project

12/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Gold Digger

12/07 – Oakland, CA @ Thee Stork Club

