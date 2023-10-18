Maria BC – Lacuna

This Friday, ambient folk songwriter Maria BC will release their new album, Spike Field, on Sacred Bones.
It finds the Oakland, California artist pushing their overcast sound into increasingly intricate terrain.
The wordless track “Lacuna” is particularly beautiful. It opens with resonant wind chimes, which give way to an airy instrumental carried by deep strings and stuttering electronics. BC’s vocals are warped and glitchy here, highlighting a modern new side of their sound. “Lacuna” is accompanied by a grainy, meandering video, which features footage of beaches, parking lots, and ivy covered walls. The composition lingers at the intersection of earthiness and futurism, in line with a subtle complicatedness that makes all of Spike Field so mesmerizing.
Maria BC will be making their EU / UK live debut this fall, and has also announced a string of November US headline, West Coast tour dates.
On the track, Maria BC offers: “I struggle with words, generally speaking. Lyrics are tough for me. I’ll often start working on a piece of music thinking it’s going to be instrumental, but then, I don’t know, it ends up feeling incomplete, so I give it some words to flesh it out. This instrumental, though, ended up sounding self-contained to me, or like even the most interesting lyrics would diminish it. The gated vocals, the cryptic textural sounds – it all evokes a kind of preverbal state. Hence the title.”
On the video, Sam Kann offers: “I’m so drawn to the eerie nostalgia in the music. It was a joy to break out my old mini DV tape camcorder to create unsettling, dreamy images for Lacuna. Collaborating with [Maria BC] is soul expanding—I’m grateful to be exploring the definition of connection alongside them.”
LIVE DATES
10/25 – Lisbon, Portugal @ ZDB
10/26 – Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique
10/27 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ London Calling
10/28 – London, UK @ MIRRORS Festival
10/29 – Bristol, UK @ Crofters Right
10/30 – Glasgow, UK @ Glad Cafe
10/31 – Leeds, UK @ Headrow House
11/01 – Manchester, UK @ Soup Kitchen
11/02 – Brighton, UK @ Mutations Festival
11/03 – London, UK @ Rough Trade West (in-store)
11/29 – Portland, OR @ Show Bar
11/30 – Seattle, WA @ Vera Project
12/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Gold Digger
12/07 – Oakland, CA @ Thee Stork Club
