HotWax – Invite Me, Kindly

Today, rising teenage three-piece HotWax are thrilled to release their second EP Invite me, kindly via Marathon Artists.

Mixed by Alan Moulder (Foo Fighters, Wet Leg, Arctic Monkeys), Invite me, kindly encapsulates the three-piece’s ability to harness the firepower of grunge pioneers, matched with great songwriting and musicianship. Their imaginative brilliance to stake out a new landscape in guitar music can be heard in the previously released “Phone Machine” and the thunderous lead single “Drop.”

“Writing this EP felt really good, it all came together really quickly and the majority of the songs just fell into place.” explains singer Tallulah Sim-Savage. “I felt I had lots of phrases saved up in my head that I couldn’t wait to put into my lyrics. The EP looks at themes of acceptance to people who have hurt you before, letting your doubts leave you and feeling free. Playing these songs live this summer has been so refreshing, I still feel so passionately about a lot of the lyrics, which makes it feel very therapeutic to perform. Working with Alan Moulder on recording the EP was amazing, he was so open to our ideas and really helped our vision come to life.”

The release is accompanied by the official video for the band’s new single “High Tea.”

According to singer Tallulah, “High Tea” is “about two people in your life who are very close to you but don’t mix well, leaving you in the middle feeling torn. It’s a conversation that has gone on for too long, you have to spit out your doubt and let your bad feelings leave you. High Tea is a song for people to let go and be free.

HotWax North American Live Dates:

Nov. 9, Los Angeles CA, The Wiltern*

Nov. 10, Oakland CA, Fox Theatre*

Nov. 11, Santa Cruz CA, The Catalyst*

Nov. 13, Seattle WA, Paramount Theatre*

Nov. 14, Vancouver BC, Queen Elizabeth Theatre*

Nov. 15, Portland OR, Crystal Ballroom*

Nov. 17, Salt Lake City UT, Union Event Centre*

Nov. 18, Englewood CO, Gothic Theatre*

Nov. 20, Tulsa OK, Cain’s Ballroom*

Nov. 21, Dallas TX, South Side Ballroom*

Nov. 22, Austin TX, Acl Live At Moody Theatre*

Nov. 25, Albuquerque NM, Sunshine Theatre*

Nov. 26, Phoenix AZ, The Van Buren*

Nov. 27, San Diego CA, The Sound*

Nov. 28, Los Angeles CA, Zebulon

Nov. 30, New York City NY, Mercury Lounge

*Royal Blood support dates

