Bananarama – Glorious – The Ultimate Collection

Bananarama celebrate over 40 years at the top with the announcement of their forthcoming album Glorious – The Ultimate Collection to be released on March 8, 2024. Today, they release the first track from ‘Glorious – The Ultimate Collection,’ the euphoric ‘Feel the Love,’ a perfect hybrid between the classic and contemporary eras of Bananarama with sweeping vocal harmonies, pulsating electro and a typically larger-than-life pop hook.

Sara notes, “‘Feel the Love’ is about believing in yourself, focusing on what you want and not listening to negativity.” Keren continues, “It was a process of making something soaring and uplifting. And we’ve gone to town with the harmonies, which we love.”

‘Glorious- The Ultimate Collection’ effectively charts the lives of founder members Sara Dallin and Keren Woodward via their personally curated career highlights. It takes them from the early days of breaking through with ‘Really Saying Something’ with Fun Boy Three through to their phenomenal ‘80s success (‘Cruel Summer’, ‘Venus’, ‘Love In The First Degree’, ‘Robert De Niro’s Waiting’ and many more), ‘90s (‘Only your Love’, ‘Preacher Man’, ‘Movin’ On’ and ‘Last Thing on My Mind’) and into 2005 when they were riding flying high in the singles chart with ‘Move In My Direction’ and the US dance chart smash ‘Look on The Floor (Hypnotic Tango)’

Not only are Bananarama immortalized in the Guinness World of Records for the most internationally charted hits by an all-female group, they’ve remained an ongoing and vital pop presence. It’s also testament to the duo’s enduring talents as they wrote or co-wrote almost every song in this 40-track collection. Sara says, “We wanted this to be a unique collection, a celebration of all the twists and turns in our career. We compiled endless lists of songs, album tracks and hit singles and whittled it down to forty: our favorite tracks from the past four decades. Leafing through my early lyric books transported me back to that teenage girl writing poems and scribbles that would eventually be turned into songs. Each track … is a piece of the jigsaw and a connection to me. Together they create the bigger picture, the story of us as artists. It has been one almighty journey.”

Keren adds, “At times we have maybe felt that we haven’t received the credit, respect, and recognition we deserve, certainly sometimes purely down to the fact we were born female. I feel the collection of songs we have amassed over the last four decades hopefully speak for themselves, so I don’t have to. Putting the music together for this project… made me realize how much we have achieved and how determined, tenacious, and hardworking we are.”

