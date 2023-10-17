Nailah Hunter – Lovegaze

Today LA-based harpist/multi-instrumentalist and composer Nailah Hunter announces plans to release Lovegaze, a bewitching testament to the resiliency of the natural world. Hunter has been recording mystical folk and ambient-inspired music since she shared her debut single “Apple, Maple, Willow” in 2019. Following that, she has released a series of singles and two EPs on Leaving Records: Spells and most recently, Quietude. Now signed to Fat Possum, Lovegaze is Hunter’s debut full-length, an enthralling album that draws listeners into her enchanting cosmology.

The announcement of Lovegaze comes with the release of the otherworldly lead single “Finding Mirrors” perfectly complemented by a stunning video directed by Dillon Howl.

According to Hunter: “This song began with a bass line, which is not usually how I approach writing. Of all the tracks on the record, it is the most purposeful departure from the comfort I found in making ambient music in the past. Letting the song exist in the form that it came to me was a healing reminder that I can make anything I want to. The song is about seeing yourself without warning.”

With regard to the video, Hunter shares: “The video explores the concept of being haunted by our own unspoken truths and the catharsis that is to be found in being seen. It asks what kind of power we unlock when we surrender to our true desires.”

The video’s director Dillon Howl shares: “With ‘Finding Mirrors,’ I wanted to play with the idea of multiple truths and selves happening at once. To visualize how catharsis and embodiment allow us to access the power of these seemingly disparate selves. How personal alchemy is like a storm that lets us touch the space between worlds.”

