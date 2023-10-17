Little Miss Nasty – Bad Girls Romance Video & Tour

LITTLE MISS NASTY—purveyors of sex, art, and rebellion—have today unveiled the video for “Bad Girls Romance” from their upcoming debut album WEAPON OF CHOICE out in January 2024.

Look for LITTLE MISS NASTY on the road this fall starting October 19 in San Diego and hitting 21 cities including Austin, New Orleans, San Francisco, and Las Vegas. The LITTLE MISS NASTY take-no-prisoners live experience is a professionally choreographed production featuring some of the entertainment industry’s best dancers, aerialists, vocalists, and contortionists. The electrifying spectacle is full of over-the-top visuals and blazingly cool music from Korn, Slipknot, NIN, Rob Zombie, Gina and The Eastern Block, RATM, IC3PEAK and others along with surprises that leave jaws on the floor and memories fired up. Audiences at sold-out residences in Las Vegas, LA and NYC have experienced a sensually charged evening that’s “off the leash” with these seductive global icons of dark performance art and rebellious burlesque. As LITTLE MISS NASTY says about audiences at their shows, “You have permission to be your Nasty, authentic self!”

LITTLE MISS NASTY

BAD GIRLS ROMANCE 2023 TOUR DATES

OCT 19 SAN DIEGO – THE HOLDING COMPANY

OCT 20 FRESNO – FULTON 55

OCT 21 SANTA ANA – LA SANTA

OCT 24 TUCSON – ENCORE

OCT 25 EL PASO – ROCKHOUSE

OCT 26 SAN ANGELO – THE DEADHORSE

OCT 27 DALLAS – TREES

OCT 28 HOUSTON – SCOUT BAR

OCT 31 VALDOSTA – ASHLEY STREET STATION

NOV 3 ORLANDO – CONDUIT

NOV 4 TAMPA – CLUB SKYE

NOV 6 NEW ORLEANS – TOULOUSE THEATRE

NOV 8 AUSTIN – COME AND TAKE IT LIVE

NOV 9 TULSA -THE VANGUARD

NOV 10 WICHITA – WAVE

NOV 11 LINCOLN – BOURBON THEATRE

NOV 13 COLORADO SPRINGS – SUNSHINE STUDIOS LIVE

NOV 14 DENVER – HERMAN’S HIDEAWAY

NOV 16 SALT LAKE CITY METRO MUSIC HALL

NOV 17 LAS VEGAS – THE USUAL PLACE

NOV 18 LONG BEACH – HARVELLE’S

NOV 19 SAN FRANCISCO – JOLENE’S

