Ian Sweet – Smoking Again

Today, IAN SWEET (aka Jilian Medford) presents her new single,“ Smoking Again,” from her forthcoming album, SUCKER, out November 3rd on Polyvinyl.

The surging and anthemic “Smoking Again” is, in Medford’s own words, “pretty dramatic,” but draws on all-too-relatable themes: “I often put myself in situations that I know won’t be beneficial to me, just to get a rise out of myself. Almost like setting up obstacles just to see if I could overcome them.”

IAN SWEET TOUR DATES

Sat. Nov. 4 – Brighton, UK @ Mutations Festival

Thu. Nov. 9 – London, UK @ Pitchfork Music Festival London – Hackney Church %

Sun. Nov. 12 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

Tue. Nov. 14 – Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle

Fri. Nov. 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

% w/ Crumb, Helado Negro

