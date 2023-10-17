ATKA – Eye In The Sky

Atka has today released “Eye In The Sky,” another incredible offering from her upcoming debut EP The Eye Against the Ashen Sky, out November 3.

Inspired by Nabokov’s novel The Eye, the single “Eye In The Sky” deals with the social construction of identity in the reactions and opinions of others. It describes a kind of social paranoia, as we already find it in Philip K Dick’s science fiction novel “The Eye In The Sky”, after which the song is named, or Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World, one of Atka’s favorite novels . Blending her love for science fiction with philosophical enquiries, Atka asks how one can assert one’s own identity under the gaze of others and the surveillance society, when “Big Brother is watching.” In a mediation of subjectivity and objectivity “The Eye In The Sky” explores the loss of self, determined by the mere fact that an essential part of our identity is always determined outside of us by the people around us.

#atkaaaaaaaa