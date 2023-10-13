Malú Trevejo – Repeat

Multi-platinum Latin music sensation Malú Trevejo has released her latest single “Repeat” produced Tunvao.

“Repeat” is Malú’s first single of the year following a slew of recording sessions with some of the hottest producers around the world. The single also arrives ahead of the rising star’s 21st birthday and is accompanied by a sensual and steamy visual. The song is a whirlwind of feelings; those of lust, friendship, and real love. The song was inspired by a trip to Ibiza and Madrid this summer. At some point during the trip, Malú realized she was falling for someone and while they both felt the same, things didn’t work out. Ultimately it ended but she wishes the night could repeat. “Repeat” is just a taste of what’s to come.

