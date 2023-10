Today, Harlem’s R&B Pop princess Journey Montana releases her new single, “Jack” via 10K Projects.

“‘Hit The Road Jack’ by Ray Charles has been one of my favorite songs for most of my life, so I really wanted to put my own twist on it,” says Journey. “On my version, ‘Jack’ represents hitting a breaking point and what happens when you realize enough is enough and it’s time to let that man go. This is a song about a woman choosing and trusting herself.”

