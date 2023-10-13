Chlothegod – Nearly Straight

Today, singer-songwriter Chlothegod releases her debut EP Nearly Straight. The project follows previously released singles, “My Bad, My Fault,” “Outta My Mind” and her lead track, “Camille.” Chlo grew up with a love for punk and alternative music as well as neo-soul singers like Erykah Badu and Jill Scott. The eclectic blend of genres now permeates her music, seamlessly blending pop-punk anthems with reverb-drenched guitars and luscious R&B melodies. Chlothegod’s ability to weave these disparate influences together creates a truly unique and unforgettable sonic experience, simultaneously venturing into new territory while invoking a sense of nostalgia.

Alongside the release, Chlo will be embarking on a North American tour with Amindi beginning tomorrow.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

*supporting Amindi

10/14 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Purgatory*

10/16 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern*

10/19 – Toronto, ON @ Drake Hotel Underground*

10/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right*

10/22 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd*

10/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo*

