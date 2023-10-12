Sybling – Lakehouse

Dark folk duo SYBLING (comprised of sisters Alice and Mariana Makwaia) have released the second single, “Lakehouse,” from their forthcoming EP, Strange Ways.

“Lakehouse” is a visceral story encapsulated in under three minutes of perfect harmony and vibrating tension. It draws on the duo’s background in classical music and was written by Alice as a young girl at summer camp, about a spooky dilapidated lake house she spotted from her cabin. The sisters’ voices mesh in perfect synchronicity, and the track personifies the essence of their sound — arresting, enchanting, complex and a little bit creepy.

“This song is about introspection, about shifting identities,” said Mari. “There’s a horror story buried somewhere in the song. But it’s vague. It’s not the focal point. At summer camp, Alice spent all of her time in a dark music room, where there was only one small window that looked onto this creepy cottage in the woods. It looked haunted. Dark. Like something awful must have happened there. Surely, it had been built with good intentions. Before it became this strange, dilapidated home.”

#syblingmusic