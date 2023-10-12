Shygirl – Playboy/Positions

Shygirl shares a new “Playboy / Positions (Official Dance Visual)” off the deluxe edition of her praised debut album Nymph, titled Nymph_o via Because Music.
The new visual conceptualized and choreographed by Gigi Todisco and directed by Mitch deQuilettes focuses on the bodily movement of the dancers and is shot in a barren basement accompanied by pared-back camera shots. Speaking on the video Gigi shares, “As a queer woman in the industry, I never quite felt like I fit into the brand of ‘sexy’ that I was seeing. I wanted to use both my background in contemporary concert dance and commercial dance to find new ways to portray and feel sensuality through movement. Shygirl is constantly pushing the boundaries of genre and that’s why I’ve connected deeply with her music. Her music feels like a playground for me to research these ideas choreographically.”
The new video comes just ahead of Shygirl and Tinashe’s co-headlining North American tour. The tour will make stops in Chicago, New York, Boston, Atlanta, Los Angeles, San Francisco and more.
Shygirl & Tinashe Co-Headline Tour
Upcoming Live Dates:
10/28 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
10/30 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
11/1 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
11/3 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
11/5 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
11/7 – Atlanta, GA @ Cola-Cola Roxy
11/8 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum
11/9 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
11/11 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
11/13 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
11/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall
11/17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
11/18 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
