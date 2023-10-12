Shygirl – Playboy/Positions

Shygirl shares a new “Playboy / Positions (Official Dance Visual)” off the deluxe edition of her praised debut album Nymph, titled Nymph_o via Because Music.

The new visual conceptualized and choreographed by Gigi Todisco and directed by Mitch deQuilettes focuses on the bodily movement of the dancers and is shot in a barren basement accompanied by pared-back camera shots. Speaking on the video Gigi shares, “As a queer woman in the industry, I never quite felt like I fit into the brand of ‘sexy’ that I was seeing. I wanted to use both my background in contemporary concert dance and commercial dance to find new ways to portray and feel sensuality through movement. Shygirl is constantly pushing the boundaries of genre and that’s why I’ve connected deeply with her music. Her music feels like a playground for me to research these ideas choreographically.”

The new video comes just ahead of Shygirl and Tinashe’s co-headlining North American tour. The tour will make stops in Chicago, New York, Boston, Atlanta, Los Angeles, San Francisco and more.

Shygirl & Tinashe Co-Headline Tour

Upcoming Live Dates:

10/28 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

10/30 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

11/1 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

11/3 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

11/5 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

11/7 – Atlanta, GA @ Cola-Cola Roxy

11/8 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum

11/9 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

11/11 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

11/13 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

11/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall

11/17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

11/18 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

