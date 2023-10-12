Mary Middlefield – Sexless

Today, Swiss songstress Mary Middlefield returns with a brand new single entitled “Sexless,” alongside its mesmerizing accompanying music video. Her newest release is a brash, rollicking, and raunchy number that really puts it all out there in a form of vulnerability separate from her past material.

The release of “Sexless” follows the arrival of her debut album, Thank You Alexander, which dropped on March 3. Born mid-pandemic, Thank You, Alexander was Middlefield’s cathartic response to heartbreak and sadness. The album reflects her journey through themes of infidelity, romance, and abuse, with songs such as her debut track “Band Aid,” “Two Thousand One,” and “This One’s For You,” garnering support from music publications like Clash, Notion, and The Line Of Best Fit.

Stay tuned for more new music from Mary Middlefield, coming soon.

#marymiddlefield