Maple Glider – Do You

Naarm/Melbourne-based singer-songwriter Maple Glider will release her anticipated second album – I Get Into Trouble – this Friday Oct 13 via Partisan/Pieater. Ahead of the release, she has shared album opener “Do You” with an accompanying music video. “Do You” showcases Maple’s pastoral folk-pop, which slowly blossoms into a sound that’s as infectious as it is profound.

At the time of writing “Do You,” Maple was in a new city, bonding joyously with a new friend, and being included in their family circle. This caused her to realize how distant she was from her own, and created a longing for better understanding, whilst also accepting her own culpability thanks to stubbornness inhibiting the closeness she desired. She shares: “For me this song holds the feeling of being frustrated by someone who refuses to see who you are, no matter how much you put yourself in front of them, until eventually, you retreat. It’s also about the self-obsession that can come as a result of that, the fixation on identity, complicated feelings of inadequacy, and the search for meaning and significance in failing relationships. As always, there are many sides to the sphere, the ball just keeps spinning.”

The music video was made with the collaborative team of Bridgette Winten and Tom Dunphy. Maple Glider explains further: “I wanted to capture those feelings of loneliness and connectedness I had in those first couple of years in the city. The nice fun bits and also the strange and sad bits. All the confusion of moving to a new place and really feeling like you are leaving an old life behind. But also how attempting to separate yourself completely from your past can also make it so much harder to recognise where you need growth. It’s really just a very emotional song and I think Bridgette in particular wanted to capture the sadness of it in a nostalgic and beautiful way.”

#mapleglider