R&B songstress Kayla Brianna returns with the release of her single “Down” accompanied by a temperature-rising music video.

The fresh single delivers an alluring chorus painted by Kayla Brianna’s dazzling vocals over the sultry beat. “Down” marks the beginning of a new chapter for the multi-hyphenate star, as she ushers in her most daring and confident era yet.

#kaylabrianna