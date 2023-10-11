Gglum – Splat!

gglum, the moniker of London-born songwriter Ella Smoker, releases “SPLAT!,” her first single for Secretly Canadian. The charming and immediately memorable song arrives with a video directed by Finnegan Travers.

“‘SPLAT!’ was just me splurging a bunch of feelings I had around a complicated relationship, where it feels like nothing really happens and no one makes a move but you’re constantly thinking about it,” Smoker explains. “I wanted to capture the emotional chaos of teenage desire and the intensity of your feelings when you’re still learning how relationships work. The song really expresses all the ways I felt but in a very disordered way bouncing between raw feelings, rationalisation and angry outbursts.”

