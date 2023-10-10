Wednesday – Rat Bastards of Haw Creek

Today, Wednesday announce and share a trailer for Rat Bastards of Haw Creek, an upcoming documentary directed by Zach Romeo showcasing their quiet, rural lives in the mountains of Western North Carolina and how that existence stands in contrast with the raucous, kinetic energy of their captivating live shows and the rapid pace of their newfound success.

The band is also expanding their tour and announcing 2024 US dates, adding to their fall EU dates and Karly Hartzman/MJ Lenderman dual solo tour. Artist and local pre-sales begin tomorrow, October 11th at 10 am local time, with general on-sale starting Friday, October 13th at 10 am local time. All dates below.

Wednesday’s breakthrough album Rat Saw God was released earlier this year to unanimous critical praise.

TOUR DATES:

2023:

Oct. 21 – Atlanta, GA – Highball Festival

Oct. 25 – Paris, FR – Point Ephemere #

Oct. 27 – Amsterdam, NL – London Calling Festival

Oct. 28 – Hamburg, DE – Molotow ^

Oct. 29 – Copenhagen, DK – Loppen ^

Oct. 30 – Berlin, DE – Frannz ^

Nov. 1 – Cologne, DE – Bumann & SOHN #

Nov. 2 – Zurich, CH – Bogen F #

Nov. 3 – Luxembourg, LU – Rotondes #

Nov. 5 – Birmingham, UK – Hare & Hounds #

Nov. 6 – Manchester, UK – Band on the Wall #

Nov. 7 – Glasgow, UK – Mono #

Nov. 9 – Dublin, IE – Workman’s Club #

Nov. 10 – Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club #

Nov. 11 – London, UK – Pitchfork Festival London

Dec. 8 – Los Angeles, CA – Zebulon +

Dec. 9 – Ojai, CA – Deer Lodge +

Dec. 10 – San Francisco, CA – Rickshaw Stop +

Dec. 12 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios +

Dec. 13 – Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern +

2024:

Jan. 19 – Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre @

Jan. 20 – Winston-Salem, NC – SECCA @

Jan. 21 – Boone, NC – Lily’s Snack Bar @

Jan. 22 – Richmond, VA – The Broadberry @

Jan. 23 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club @

Jan. 25 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel #

Jan. 27 – Pittsburgh, PA – Thunderbird Music Hall @

Jan. 28 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop @

Jan. 30 – Nashville, TN – Eastside Bowl @

Feb. 1 – Oxford, MS – Proud Larry’s @

Feb. 2 – Pensacola, FL – The Handlebar @*

Feb. 3 – Jacksonville, FL – Jack Rabbits @*

Feb. 4 – Orlando, FL – The Social @*

Feb. 6 – Miami, FL – Gramps @*

Feb. 8 – Savannah, GA – Lodge of Sorrows @

Feb. 9 – Athens, GA – 40 Watt @

Feb. 10 – Chattanooga, TN – Cherry Street Tavern @

May 14 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf %

May 15 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom %

May 16 – San Diego, CA – Quartyard %

May 17 – Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether %

May 18 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore %

May 20 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall %

May 21 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre %

May 22 – Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre %

May 24 – Missoula, MT – Zootown Arts Community Center %

May 25 – Bozeman, MT – The ELM %

May 28 – Denver, CO – The Gothic Theatre %

May 30 – Omaha, NE – Slowdown %

July 27 – Greenville, SC – Altered States Libation & Arts Festival

Aug. 23 – Málaga, ES – Canela Party

# w/ Lowertown

^ w/ Das Blisschen Totschlag

+ Karly Hartzman & MJ Lenderman solo show with support from Dan Wriggins

@ w/ Hotline TNT

* w/ They Hate Change

% w/ Draag

