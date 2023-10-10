Sarah Jarosz – Columbus & 89th

Four-time GRAMMY winner Sarah Jarosz recently announced her new album, Polaroid Lovers, and shared the fantastic album opener “Jealous Moon.”

Today, she releases another teaser from the record with a poignant homage to NYC with “Columbus & 89th.”

A Texas native, she’s spent most of her adult life living in New York City, but shortly before writing Polaroid Lovers Jarosz left her adopted home to join her soon-to-be husband in Nashville, TN. “Columbus & 89th” drifts into a dreamlike beauty as Jarosz reflects on the ineffable heartache of leaving her longtime home back in 2020.

“New York signified this childhood dream that I’d had for so long, so moving to Nashville was like turning the page from youth to adulthood,” she says. “‘Columbus & 89th’ ended up just pouring out of me once Daniel Tashian and I started working on it—there was so much nostalgia and melancholy that I needed to process, and now I still tear up whenever I hear it. As a songwriter my main goal is to tell the truth about my experience, and I think the fact that that song makes me so emotional means that I was tapping into a real feeling.” Listen to the song now, and watch Sarah return to some of her favorite NYC haunts in the music video for “Columbus & 89th.”

Tour Dates

Feb 1st – Sixth & I – Washington, DC

Feb 2nd – World Cafe Live – Philadelphia, PA

Feb 3rd – McCarter Theater – Princeton, NJ

Feb 5th – Maryland Hall – Annapolis, MD

Feb 7th – Bowery Ballroom – New York, NY

Feb 8th – Appell Center – York, PA

Feb 9th – The Kate – Old Saybrook, CT

Feb 11th – Peoples Bank Theatre – Marietta, OH

Feb 13th – Thalia Hall – Chicago, IL

Feb 14th – Fine Line – Minneapolis, MN

Feb 16th – Gothic Theatre – Englewood, CO

Feb 17th – Boulder Theater – Boulder, CO

Feb 18th – Strings Music Pavilion – Steamboat Springs, CO

Feb 20th – The Depot – Salt Lake City, UT

Feb 22nd – Knitting Factory – Boise, ID

Feb 23rd – Knitting Factory – Spokane, WA

Feb 24th – The Crocodile – Seattle, WA

Feb 25th – Revolution Hall – Portland, OR

Feb 27th – The Chapel – San Francisco, CA

Feb 28th – Troubadour – West Hollywood, CA

Feb 29th – Lobero Theatre – Santa Barbara, CA

March 8th – Bijou Theatre – Knoxville, TN

March 9th – Harvester Performance Center – Rocky Mount, VA

April 23rd – The Sheldon – St. Louis, MO

April 24th – Hi-Fi – Indianapolis, IN

April 26th – Memorial Hall – Cincinnati, OH

April 27th – The Ark – Ann Arbor, MI

April 28th – Horseshoe Tavern – Toronto, ON

April 30th – Center For The Arts – Homer, NY

May 2nd – State Theatre – Portland, ME

May 3rd – The Sinclair – Cambridge, MA

May 4th – The Shea Theatre – Turners Falls, MA

May 6th – Jefferson Theater – Charlottesville, VA

May 7th – Cat’s Cradle – Carrboro, NC

May 8th – Neighborhood Theatre – Charlotte, NC

May 10th – The Grey Eagle – Asheville, NC

May 11th – Terminal West – Atlanta, GA

May 12th – Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville, TN

May 23rd – The Heights Theater – Houston, TX

May 24th – The Kessler Theater – Dallas, TX

May 25th – TBD San Antonio, TX

May 26th – Scoot Inn – Austin, TX

May 28th – The Lensic – Santa Fe, NM

May 30th – Center For The Arts – Jackson, WY

June 2nd – Arts Campus at Willits – Basalt, CO

June 4th – Knuckleheads – Kansas City, MO

