Raffaella ft Samia – LIVE, RAFF, LOVE (Act II)

Today Raffaella announces LIVE, RAFF, LOVE (Act II), out January 26 via Mom + Pop with new single “Man Of Your Dreams” with Samia.

“Man Of Your Dreams,” was produced by Jake Luppen of Hippo Campus. Preorder LIVE, RAFF, LOVE (Act II) HERE.

Raffaella and Samia’s “Man Of Your Dreams” could serve as a wonderfully catchy, twinkling pop song at face value, but when you add the witty layering of sarcastic commentary on what it’s like to be a woman in the industry, delivered by vocals in which you can hear the hint of exhaustion from it all…? We get the sublime chaos in coming-of-age.

In preparation for the video, Raffaella and Samia went out in search of the biggest fake boobs they could find.

Of the song, Raffaella says: “This is a couple of secular city girls, with an unfounded curiosity for religion, singing as postulants for the holy order that is the Music Industry. Everything we say is a joke that we take seriously; our request that Mother Mary make us funnier and prettier is as impossible as the interminable expectations of femininity and all of its falsified ideals – we are praying as sincerely as we are trying. Favors, funding, patience, forgiveness, humor, beauty, selflessness… it’s a lot to ask for but it’s also something that we both really want to be able to provide. As women in the music industry, it can feel like we have to be as good and as resilient as Jesus Christ – which is okay sometimes, as long as you can make fun of the insane standards with language that is as hyperbolic as it is honest. It would be nice to be the man of your dreams. We just kinda wanted to see what it’d feel like to be able to make that promise out loud.”

Live, Raff, LIVE! TOUR DATES

2/21/2024- New York, NY- Baby’s All Right

2/22/2024 – Boston, MA – Sonia

2/23/2024 – Philadelphia, PA – PhilaMOCA

2/26/2024 – Washington, DC – Songbyrd

2/29/2024 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

3/2/2024 – Chicago, IL – Subterranean

3/6/2024 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios

3/7/2024 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile – Madame Lou’s

3/9/2024 – San Francisco, CA – Cafe Du Nord

3/11/2024 – Los Angeles, CA – Moroccan Lounge

