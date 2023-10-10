Madi Diaz – Weird Faith

Today, Nashville singer-songwriter Madi Diaz announces Weird Faith, her new album out February 9th, 2024 on ANTI-, and presents its lead single/video, “Same Risk.”

Weird Faith exists between the time you say “I love you” and the moment they say it back (or don’t), and captures the endless self-questioning a new relationship inspires. Diaz comments, “This record is about the beginning of love, and saying every feeling out loud, when I feel it, for better or worse because I can’t help it.” Album opener “Same Risk” acknowledges that feeling from the outset. “Do you think this could ruin your life? // Cause I can see it ruining mine,” Diaz asks plainly. It’s a disarmingly honest moment, her barefaced and fearless lyrics becoming all the more impactful as the rhythm section briefly drops out of the mix. It’s one of the many breathtaking production choices Diaz made on the album, with help from co-producers Sam Cohen and Konrad Syder. The album also features Kacey Musgraves who joins Diaz for a duet on the devastating ballad “Don’t Do Me Good.”

“Same Risk” is accompanied by a gorgeous video co-directed by Diaz and Elizabeth Olmstead.

Madi Diaz Tour Dates:

Thu. Oct. 12 – London, UK @ Bush Hall

Tue. Oct. 17 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall *

Thu. Oct. 19 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre *

Fri. Oct. 20 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre *

Sat. Oct. 21 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre *

Tue. Oct. 24 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *

Wed. Oct. 25 – Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre *

Fri. Oct. 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met *

Sat. Oct. 28 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met *

Mon. Oct. 30 – Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre *

Tue. Oct. 31 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater *

* w/ My Morning Jacket

