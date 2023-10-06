Sophie Lloyd – Imposter Syndrome

Photo by Nathersonn

British Guitar Sensation SOPHIE LLOYD has revealed details of her debut album. Sophie’s first full length sees the guitar virtuoso teaming up with some of rock’s biggest names and her own personal heroes to create a stunning collection of work spanning a variety of genres from the rock and metal world. Imposter Syndrome will be released via her own Autumn Records on 10th November. The album will be available as a digipack CD, Black Gatefold Vinyl and Limited Edition Gatefold Purple Splatter Vinyl.

The title track of the album ‘Imposter Syndrome (Feat. LZZY HALE)’ is out now, with a stunning video performance from both Lzzy and Sophie.

Working with Lzzy was honestly a dream come true for me.” declares Sophie.”I’ve been a fan of hers for years growing up, and when I decided to do a collaborative album, her name was the first one that came to mind. She did such an incredible job at taking such a personal thing and making a song that conveys all the emotion I have felt for years.”

“I’ve been garnering inspiration from Sophie Lloyd for years! ” comments LZZY HALE. “When Sophie asked me to put lyric and song to her amazing instrumental work we talked in depth about how this album has been a tool in helping her overcome her feelings of otherness. It was like thumbing through her diary and also like staring at myself in the mirror. I hope that this song will give strength to anyone who needs it. It was an honour to draw my weapons and with such a talented and stunning soul!”

Sophie continues: “Musically, this song takes a different direction to others on the album, it has a more ballad feel to it, while still being epic and powerful. Jason Soudah composed orchestral strings for this song as well, which really captured the emotion we wanted to convey. It was so healing to work with Lzzy on this song and has really helped me overcome my own imposter syndrome and I hope others will be able to relate to it and know they are not alone and they can overcome anything.”

